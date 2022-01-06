Update: Unexplained death in Bainsford

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of concern for a person at a property on Gairdoch Street in Falkirk around 11.35am on Wednesday, January 5. Officers attended and a 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Police attended at the address in Gairdoch Street, Bainsford and discovered the 38-year-old's body

