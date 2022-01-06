Update: Unexplained death in Bainsford

The body of a 38-year-old man was discovered by police after officers attended a premises in Bainsford yesterday in response to concerns for the person’s welfare.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 2:31 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 2:31 pm

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of concern for a person at a property on Gairdoch Street in Falkirk around 11.35am on Wednesday, January 5. Officers attended and a 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read More

Read More
COVID-19 restrictions force Grangemouth hall to cancel groups

“The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police attended at the address in Gairdoch Street, Bainsford and discovered the 38-year-old's body

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

Police ScotlandFalkirkCoronavirus