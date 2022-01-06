Update: Unexplained death in Bainsford
The body of a 38-year-old man was discovered by police after officers attended a premises in Bainsford yesterday in response to concerns for the person’s welfare.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 2:31 pm
Updated
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 2:31 pm
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of concern for a person at a property on Gairdoch Street in Falkirk around 11.35am on Wednesday, January 5. Officers attended and a 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."