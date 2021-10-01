Update: Plans for Bo'ness pirate ship play area are withdrawn
Plans for a new nautical themed play area Captain Jack Sparrow would have been proud of have now been withdrawn.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 11:33 am
UK walking and cycling charity Sustrans lodged and application with Falkirk Council to create the play area on grassland to the north of the town’s Union Street Car Park.
According to the plans the play area would have featured a variety of equipment, including a pirate ship, sunken barge, stilt posts, wobbly bridge, balance beam and rope traverse.
However, the applicant withdrew the plans on September 24.