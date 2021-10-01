Update: Plans for Bo'ness pirate ship play area are withdrawn

UK walking and cycling charity Sustrans lodged and application with Falkirk Council to create the play area on grassland to the north of the town’s Union Street Car Park.

According to the plans the play area would have featured a variety of equipment, including a pirate ship, sunken barge, stilt posts, wobbly bridge, balance beam and rope traverse.

Bo'ness children would have been able to play on a pirate ship and other fun equipment on grassland near Union Street car park

However, the applicant withdrew the plans on September 24.

