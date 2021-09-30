Grangemouth's historic park gets sporty

The Zetland Park Regeneration Project organised sporting taster sessions, which involve a wide range of local sports clubs and groups, take place at various locations within Grangemouth’s Zetland Park on Sunday, October 17 from noon to 3pm.

A Zetland Park Regeneration Project spokesman said: “The activity day is a free and fun and aimed at encouraging sports back to Zetland Park through taster sessions hosted by local sports and activity groups.

Zetland Park's new pump track is sure to feature in the upcoming sporting activity day

“It is suitable for children of any ages, however, some clubs have expressed an interest to host some adult taster sessions should they be requested to do so. We can’t wait to see how it turns out – it’s shaping up to be a really great event.

“There is a chance for participants to collect stickers or stamps from each session and add them into a sports passport. Once they have collected as many as they can, they then return their passports to us where they will receive a certificate and be placed into a prize draw for some amazing sports-themed prizes.”

Clubs participating on the day include Falkirk Community Trust Tennis, Falkirk Junior Bike Club, Project Theatre, Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders ACF, Grangemouth Broncos Flag Football, Grangemouth Kelpies Rugby Club, Sapphire Cheer, Falkirk Fury Basketball and Cycling Without Age

Visit the Zetland Park Regeneration Project Facebook page for more information on the event.

