Update on plans to turn Grangemouth pub into shops and a takeaway

NISA Local’s proposal, which was validated by the local authority on Monday, July 25, was looking for permission to change the use of The Ellwyn Bar, 95A Newlands Road, Grangemouth from a public house to form two shops and a hot food takeaway, as well as alter the shop front and install a flue.

The application was granted by planning officers under delegated powers on Friday, September 2.

The premises, which is apparently closed at this time, has never been far from the news over the last few years, with a number of brushes with the law and the local licensing board.

Back in December 2020 the Ellwyn Bar was effectively shut down for five months after Falkirk Council suspended its licence following reports of crime and disorder

The council’s licensing board heard the management of the pub was “chaotic” and viewed CCTV footage taken by the council's Environmental Health team from

September 2020 which showed customers crowded around a pool table, a man dropping his trousers and a fight breaking out.

Police told the board about "numerous incidences of violence and disorder" over the course of the year and suggested the licensing objectives of preventing crime and

disorder, securing public safety and protecting public health were being breached.

Before that in 2018 owner Amran Ali, who leases the pub to tenants, famously had locksmiths change the locks at the pub after the tenants at that time had breached