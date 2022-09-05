Update on plans for new bicycle pump track in Falkirk village

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local authority planners, acting under delegated powers, gave the project the green light on Friday, September 2.

Earlier this year Westquarter and Redding Community Project received grants of £40,000 and £77,000 from Falkirk Council’s Community Choice Awards to develop an all-inclusive play area at The Bing/top park.

Zetland Park's pump track has proved popular and now Westquarter has been given the green light to create a similar facility

The last play area in this area was installed in the 1970s and residents feel a facility like the pump track is long overdue.

A pump track was installed in Grangemouth’s historic Zetland Park last year and has proved popular with cyclists.