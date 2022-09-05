Update on plans for new bicycle pump track in Falkirk village
Westquarter Community Project lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Tuesday, July 26 to construct a pump track at the Community Centre, Park Crescent, Westquarter.
Local authority planners, acting under delegated powers, gave the project the green light on Friday, September 2.
Earlier this year Westquarter and Redding Community Project received grants of £40,000 and £77,000 from Falkirk Council’s Community Choice Awards to develop an all-inclusive play area at The Bing/top park.
The last play area in this area was installed in the 1970s and residents feel a facility like the pump track is long overdue.
A pump track was installed in Grangemouth’s historic Zetland Park last year and has proved popular with cyclists.
Now the permission has been granted, work can get started on land beside the small play park in Westquarter to create the pump track and after that the community project is looking to upgrade the play park.