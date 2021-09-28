Update on plans to build 242 homes in Denny

The application to Falkirk Council, lodged by Avant Homes and Callendar Estates, sought to build the new housing on land at Mydub Farm, near Glasgow Road, but was withdrawn on September 16.

The proposal was lodged with the council earlier in the year after an online community consultation. The new houses were supposed to be part of the Denny south-east settlement expansion.

The housing was going to be constructed on land at Mydub Farm near Glasgow Road in Denny

The developers stated it would be a "high quality new neighbourhood" which would enhance connections to the existing town and to the surrounding core path network as well as introducing new areas of open space and landscaping.

The plan, which would have seen a children’s play area established in the centre of the development, was also supposed to bring the long-awaited Denny Eastern Access Road extension to the north a step closer to fruition.

