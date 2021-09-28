Ineos gets green light for Grangemouth bridge plans

The application, lodged with Falkirk Council by Jacobs UK Limited on behalf of Ineos, seeks to construct an elevated pipe bridge over the section of the A904 Bo’ness Road which runs right through the heart of the Ineos site.

According to the planning documents, the pipe bridge forms part of the New Energy Plant (NEP) development which was approved by Falkirk Council on June 29, 2018 and is scheduled for completion in 2024.

That consent included permission for the pipe bridge and associated works.

The pipe bridge will be constructed to span Bo'ness Road in the heart of the Ineos petrochemical site

Since the NEP application was approved three years ago, the pipe bridge to support the development is now required to be located outwith the application site boundary for the consented development.

So while the NEP has been given the go ahead, a new application needs to be granted for the pipe bridge by Falkirk Council planners.

The planning documents state: “Only the section of the bridge which extends over the A904 – being outside industrial designated land – requires planning permission. Therefore, the current proposal comprises of a local application of a modest scale and is purely for the pipe bridge works which extend over the A904.

"The proposed development is an essential element required to facilitate the main NEP development, and part of the infrastructure that will provide a contingency source of steam and electrical power generation to support continuity of supply and therefore the long-term viability of the Grangemouth Complex.”

