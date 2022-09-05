Falkirk area high school pupils growing their own food

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Polycrub, a polythene structure which is becoming popular with individual growers who need a robust growing space for their vegetables, is taking shape and turning out a tasty crop of veg for the youngsters of Braes High School.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Finally we are getting to launch our fantastic Polycrub that has been planned since 2019. The Braes Polycrub Project focuses on ‘plough to plate’ and ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ and is a sustainable resource for our Braes community.

The Braes High School Polycurb will be officially launched next week

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The launch is a celebration of the hard work of our pupils, staff and fantastic community partners such as Cams Construction who built the Polycurb tunnel free of charge.”