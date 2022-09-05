Falkirk area high school pupils growing their own food
High school pupils are currently hard at work growing their own produce in their brand new Polycrub facility.
The Polycrub, a polythene structure which is becoming popular with individual growers who need a robust growing space for their vegetables, is taking shape and turning out a tasty crop of veg for the youngsters of Braes High School.
A spokesperson for the school said: “Finally we are getting to launch our fantastic Polycrub that has been planned since 2019. The Braes Polycrub Project focuses on ‘plough to plate’ and ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ and is a sustainable resource for our Braes community.
“The launch is a celebration of the hard work of our pupils, staff and fantastic community partners such as Cams Construction who built the Polycurb tunnel free of charge.”
The official launch of the Braes Polycrub will take place at the Newlands Road, Brightons high school on Wednesday, September 14 at 1.30pm with parents, representatives of Falkirk Council and others in attendance.