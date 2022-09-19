Update on plans for long vacant Grangemouth hotel

The proposal, lodged by Mohammad Choudhry on October 7 last year, also seeks to install a boundary fence and roller shutters, as well as make certain alterations to the Avongrange Hotel, in Kersiebank Avenue, near Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth.

Falkirk Council planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission for the application on Friday, September 16.

According to the planning documents, ancillary accommodation at the premises will be altered to increase the number of bedrooms at the hotel.

The long-vacant Avongrange Hotel, near Charlotte Dundas Court

The documents also stated the offices, laundry, living room, kitchen and bedrooms are ancillary to the hotel, “therefore taking them out and creating additional

bedrooms is not a change of use but increases the number of upstairs bedrooms to 23 from 14".