Sanam update: Falkirk Indian restaurant has good news for customers
A popular town centre Indian restaurant which has been closed for over two months for refurbishments has been able to share some good news with its loyal customers.
A post on the Sanam Tandoor restaurant’s Facebook page stated: “We'll be back open for takeaways from Tuesday, September 20. We are so excited to finally be able to feed our loyal
and supportive community once more through our delivery and collection services."
It is not yet known when the refurbished restaurant will be open to customers to dine in, but the Sanam promised further information would be forthcoming soon.
Most Popular
Read More
The restaurant, located in Callendar Road, has been closed since July 3 to allow the major refurbishment work to take place.
A regular award-winner, the Sanam was named Best Restaurant in Scotland at the Scottish Curry Awards in 2016 and then captured the Best Indian Restaurant in
Scotland title at the Curry Oscars – the British Curry Awards.