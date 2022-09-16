News you can trust since 1845
Sanam update: Falkirk Indian restaurant has good news for customers

A popular town centre Indian restaurant which has been closed for over two months for refurbishments has been able to share some good news with its loyal customers.

By James Trimble
Friday, 16th September 2022, 8:16 am
A post on the Sanam Tandoor restaurant’s Facebook page stated: “We'll be back open for takeaways from Tuesday, September 20. We are so excited to finally be able to feed our loyal

and supportive community once more through our delivery and collection services."

It is not yet known when the refurbished restaurant will be open to customers to dine in, but the Sanam promised further information would be forthcoming soon.

The Sanam has some good news for customers

The restaurant, located in Callendar Road, has been closed since July 3 to allow the major refurbishment work to take place.

A regular award-winner, the Sanam was named Best Restaurant in Scotland at the Scottish Curry Awards in 2016 and then captured the Best Indian Restaurant in

Scotland title at the Curry Oscars – the British Curry Awards.

