Update on missing Forth Valley girl (13)

Teigan Thomson – who has links to the Forth Valley are and Dumfries – was last seen at 8.50pm on Sunday, November 14, in Forth Street, Stirling.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Teigan Thomson (13), who was reported missing from Stirling has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”

Police had asked for assistance to help trace Teigan Thomson (13)

