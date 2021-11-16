Update on missing Forth Valley girl (13)
A 13-year-old youngster had gone missing from the Forth Valley area at the weekend and police were looking for help to try and trace her.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 7:56 am
Updated
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 7:57 am
Teigan Thomson – who has links to the Forth Valley are and Dumfries – was last seen at 8.50pm on Sunday, November 14, in Forth Street, Stirling.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Teigan Thomson (13), who was reported missing from Stirling has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”