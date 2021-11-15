Slamannan to enjoy a busy build up to Christmas
The days leading up to Christmas will be full of fun with plenty to do in the village of Slamannan this festive season.
The villagers will be making a day of their annual Christmas lights switch on, which takes place in the War Memorial Garden, in Bank Street, on Saturday, December 4.
This year there will be a number of events and activities for residents to enjoy and take part in before the big switch on in the early evening.
One of the organisers Claire Mackie, of the Community Pavilion, said: “The Community Pavilion in Slamannan, is hosting an even bigger community Christmas tree lights switch on event on December 4.
“We have a celebrity singer, choir, bake-off competition, Christmas market, Santa's Grotto and have collaborated with Slamannan Primary School for pupils to write a Christmas song or poem for the event – with the winner performing on the day.
“We want to put on an event for everyone to enjoy after a tough couple of years and showcase our community spirit.”
The Community Pavilion group was originally formed in 2020 to collect food and distribute it to those who needed it most during the COVOD-19 lockdown.
The group’s latest undertaking will see Slamannan hosting its very own Christmas market between 1.30pm and 4.30pm on December 4, giving people the chance to buy gifts and crafts from a variety of stalls and youngsters will also be able to visit Santa in his grotto.
Visit the Facebook page for more information.