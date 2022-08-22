Update on housing plans for Longcroft

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, an application lodged with the local authority by LOC Hire Ltd on March 3 – and validated on April 7 – to construct 15 houses on land to the north of 90 Glasgow Road, Longcroft has now been withdrawn.

The decision was accepted on Wednesday, August 17.

According to the planning documents the exact site lies to the north of the A803, Glasgow Road, opposite a single detached dwelling.

The application had been lodged with Falkirk Council

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The documents stated: “The site is a redundant commercial site – all the buildings have been demolished and the site is vacant. To the east lies a well established housing site, Watson Place.

“The site is located within proposed and existing housing development areas and its use would be more applicable to housing development than commercial/industrial use.