Police need help to trace missing Falkirk woman (48)

Concern is growing for the safety of Fiona Hobson (48), who lives in Falkirk.

She was last seen in Kirkton Street, Carluke, at around 10.50am on Sunday, August 21.

She is 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build, with brown hair and was wearing a dark green and bright green jacket, a grey and blue cardigan, dark green and lime green trousers and purple shoes when she was last seen.

Fiona Hobson was last seen in the Carluke area

Sergeant Cameron Morton, of Lanark Police Station, said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Fiona and are urging anyone who may have seen her, or know where she is, to contact us.