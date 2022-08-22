News you can trust since 1845
Police need help to trace missing Falkirk woman (48)

Police have launched an appeal to help them find a Falkirk woman who was reported missing on Sunday.

By James Trimble
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 7:41 am
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 7:42 am

Concern is growing for the safety of Fiona Hobson (48), who lives in Falkirk.

She was last seen in Kirkton Street, Carluke, at around 10.50am on Sunday, August 21.

She is 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build, with brown hair and was wearing a dark green and bright green jacket, a grey and blue cardigan, dark green and lime green trousers and purple shoes when she was last seen.

Fiona Hobson was last seen in the Carluke area

Sergeant Cameron Morton, of Lanark Police Station, said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Fiona and are urging anyone who may have seen her, or know where she is, to contact us.

"I would ask anyone with information that can help us to find Fiona to get in touch with us immediately via 101, quoting reference number 1443 of Sunday, August 21.”

