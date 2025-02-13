Update: Local authority announce news regarding future of Grangemouth Stadium

Falkirk Council has today welcomed the news Grangemouth Stadium is on track to remain open for 2025/26.

The new Grangemouth Community Sports Trust, which includes representatives from Scottish Athletics, has agreed to take on the management of the stadium under a Full Repair and Insuring licence from April 1.

The Trust is currently working on progressing a longer-term Community Asset Transfer to secure the future of the facility.

To give the transfer the best chance of success, council officers have committed to invest up to £350,000 to make the stadium wind and water tight as well as statutory compliant.

The announcement gave an update on the future of Grangemouth Stadium (Picture: Submitted)

Additionally, £50,000 of revenue enabling support has been committed to help cover reactive maintenance obligations and establishment costs.

And, in support of the longer-term asset transfer of the stadium, up to £1 million of funding to undertake further improvements will be considered by councillors at Falkirk Counicl’s budget meeting on March 6.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “Securing the immediate future of Grangemouth Stadium is a major achievement, and reflects our commitment to work collaboratively with partners to deliver sustainable solutions for the buildings we can no longer afford to operate.

"I want to thank all involved for their hard work in getting us to this stage. The agreement ensures the athletics community and local community can continue to access to the facilities while work progress on the asset transfer.

“By providing expert support, financial assistance, and ensuring properties are in good condition before transfer, we are giving communities the confidence to take on and improve these facilities, ensuring the buildings can thrive under community ownership.”

At a meeting of Falkirk Council held on January 30, members agreed to extend the deadline for closure of Kinneil Museum until March 31 in the hope a community asset transfer or alternative delivery model can be brought forward in advance of this.

Councillors also noted the unexpected submission of an "Expression of Interest” for Carron Gymnastics Centre. Officers will now evaluate the application while also reviewing the Council’s proposal to relocate its gymnastics programme to the Mariner Centre and Larbert High School.

Both options will be assessed together, and a report will be presented to councillors in June for further consideration.