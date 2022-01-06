Update: Latest on plans for restaurant in Fankerton

John Young’s application, which was validated by council planners on August 19, 2021, sought to create the premises – to be known as Auchenhill House – at Auchenhill Stud, on land to the east of Topps Farm, in Fankerton

However, the plans, which had five objections and seven supporters from 12 comments received, were withdrawn on Friday, December 24, 2021.

