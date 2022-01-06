Update: Latest on plans for restaurant in Fankerton

Plans to create a restaurant, bar and bed and breakfast accommodation in the Denny area were lodged with Falkirk Council back in July last year.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 5:07 pm

John Young’s application, which was validated by council planners on August 19, 2021, sought to create the premises – to be known as Auchenhill House – at Auchenhill Stud, on land to the east of Topps Farm, in Fankerton

However, the plans, which had five objections and seven supporters from 12 comments received, were withdrawn on Friday, December 24, 2021.

