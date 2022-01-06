Falkirk Council online planning portal back up after 'security breach' maintenance

The service, which can usually be accessed on the Falkirk Council website, allows developers, community groups and other interested parties to search the planning register for the status of any applications which may have been lodged with the council.

However, councils throughout Scotland, including Falkirk, were advised by the Scottish Government to close down their respective planning portals on December 15 last year after a potential security issue was identified with the planning portal software used by a number of local authorities.

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “Like all other councils across Scotland we were advised by Scottish Government to take down our planning portal on December 15 for essential maintenance.

Falkirk Council's online planning portal is back up

"The system has been fully restored and we appreciate everyone’s patience while this work was being carried out.”

