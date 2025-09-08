Update: Clackmannanshire Bridge re-opens following earlier incident
The Clackmannanshire Bridge has re-opened following an earlier incident.
Emergency services were called to the bridge earlier on Monday following an emergency incident.
Police closed the bridge in both directions for three hours as emergency services attended.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes including the Kincardine Bridge.
A police spokesperson said: “The Clackmannanshire Bridge has now reopened. It was closed for three hours to allow emergency services access. Motorists are thanked for their patience.”