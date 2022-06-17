Union claim NHS Forth Valley staff pay rise is a 'real terms pay cut'

Unite confirmed its health sector representatives are recommending rejection of the Scottish Government’s five per cent NHS pay offer following a meeting in Glasgow today on Thursday.

d across the entire NHS structure. The union says that the current pay offer represents a significant real-terms pay cut for health service workers when the broader cost of living has hit a 40-year high of 11.1 per cent.

The trade union says it will now consult its members on rejecting the offer and on a potential industrial action ballot throughout July.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS Forth Valley health service workers have been offered a five per cent pay increase

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Unite’s NHS Scotland workers have made it crystal clear the current offer on the table is a substantial real terms pay cut, and it is unacceptable.

“This pay offer certainly won’t address the current cost of living crisis facing our members. The Scottish Government needs to return with an acceptable offer to our NHS workers or face potential industrial action by our members, who will have the full support of their union in this fight for fair pay.”

Contacting members of staff, the Royal College of Nursing stated: “The Scottish government has made a formal one-year pay offer of per cent for the vast majority of NHS Scotland staff working on Agenda for Change terms and conditions for 2022-23.

“Staff on Agenda for Change band 1 and point 1 of band 2 would receive slightly higher increases. The offer follows negotiations over the past few weeks between the RCN and other health trade unions and Scottish Government and NHS employers.

“The negotiations were not conclusive and five per cent represents the final offer the Scottish Government was prepared to make. The offer does not meet the expectations of our Fair Pay For Nursing campaign of a pay award of inflation at the RPI rate plus 5 per cent.