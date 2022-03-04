Ukraine-Russia crisis: People of Falkirk hold peace vigil in Trinity churchyard
A poignant peace vigil for Ukraine took place in Falkirk town centre last night.
Hundreds of people turned up to show their support and remember the “brave and courageous” people of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The vigil took place in the grounds of Falkirk Trinity Church and was led by the Reverend Robert Allan.
Addressing the 300-plus crowd, he said: “The horrendous news we have witnessed over this past week leaves us sick and troubled.
"There seems so little we can do but come together in our treasured democracy and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
"So along with others throughout Europe and beyond we can send our love, our thoughts and our prayers and hope that brings them some strength in these darkest of days.
“May our candles burn bright for them.”
Hymns, including the Lord’s My Shepherd and Make Me A Channel of Your Peace, were sung, bible readings and prayers were led by Rev. Allan.
Church member and local musician Ian Scott also sang Where Have All the Flower Gone before ending the vigil with We Shall Overcome.
Afterwards Rev. Allan said he had been delighted at the swell of support, adding: “You organise these events and your are never sure how many people will turn out.
"In the last week people have been looking for some way of expressing their concerns and support for the people of Ukraine and what they are going through. We decided to hold the vigil to give them the opportunity to come together to do that.”