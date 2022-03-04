Ukraine-Russia crisis: People of Falkirk hold peace vigil in Trinity churchyard

Hundreds of people turned up to show their support and remember the “brave and courageous” people of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The vigil took place in the grounds of Falkirk Trinity Church and was led by the Reverend Robert Allan.

Addressing the 300-plus crowd, he said: “The horrendous news we have witnessed over this past week leaves us sick and troubled.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peace vigil for Ukraine held on Thursday evening in Trinity churchyard. Pics: Michael Gillen

"There seems so little we can do but come together in our treasured democracy and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

"So along with others throughout Europe and beyond we can send our love, our thoughts and our prayers and hope that brings them some strength in these darkest of days.

“May our candles burn bright for them.”

Hundreds of people turned out for the Ukraine peace vigil in Falkirk town centre

Hymns, including the Lord’s My Shepherd and Make Me A Channel of Your Peace, were sung, bible readings and prayers were led by Rev. Allan.

Church member and local musician Ian Scott also sang Where Have All the Flower Gone before ending the vigil with We Shall Overcome.

Afterwards Rev. Allan said he had been delighted at the swell of support, adding: “You organise these events and your are never sure how many people will turn out.

"In the last week people have been looking for some way of expressing their concerns and support for the people of Ukraine and what they are going through. We decided to hold the vigil to give them the opportunity to come together to do that.”

A stained glass window at Falkirk Trinity Church is lit in the colours of the Ukranian flag

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.