Volunteers moved to tears by Falkirk residents' Ukraine donations

World famous local landmarks the Falkirk Wheel and the Kelpies were lit up in Ukrainian colours but that's not certainly not the only show of support from Falkirk for the brave residents currently fighting Putin's invading forces.

The real shining lights are the people of the Falkirk area who are donating goods or volunteering to collect and ship them out.

Pets in Need volunteers have taken up an empty unit in Callendar Square Shopping Centre to store and sort the items being donated for people and animals.

Pets in Need volunteers sort through the massive amount of donations they have received in the last few days for the people of Ukraine

Speaking on Wednesday, Shaun Rowley, of Pets In Need, said: "We keep trying to compose ourselves and stop crying. We have people who come in who have family over in Ukraine – one lady’s mother is in her 70s and she is out there.

“She had tears in her eyes when she was telling me this and I have tears in my eyes just talking about it now. It’s amazing how people are coming together – no matter how little or how much they donate.

"We’ve had people coming in and actually apologising because they have only donated a couple of things, but everything they donate can help. There is more and more coming with every day and we have shipped out two van loads this week with four more going today.

"We’ve been getting donations of clothing, sleeping bags, food products, bottled water, medical supplies and baby supplies. We’re going to keep doing this for however long we need to.”

And the Ukrainian pet population is not being forgotten either.

Shaun said: “We have the Bark Out Loud Dog Foundation coming today to collect pet supplies and have received donations of pet medicines and £1500 from Wesport Vets in Linltihgow.”

Ania Sandland and Denny’s Hope Hub organisation have teamed up to also collect donations of goods to be sent out to Ukraine.People can drop off donations at the Hope Hub, in Glasgow Road, Denny between 4pm and 6pm on Thursday and 3pm and 5pm on Friday.Volunteers are now packaging goods received, which will then transported via lorries bound for the Ukrainian border in Poland.

Ania said: “It’s been overwhelming – people have been so generous. It’s like a full time job, but things are going really well with our first drop off of items this week and more coming in.

"Denny High School are collecting items as well and have vans to take them to the Ukrainian Club in Edinburgh to be shipped out.”

Ania has been able to contact other organisations which are transporting items to be shipped out to Ukraine to insure the goods being dropped off and sorted by volunteers at the Hope Hub get to the people who need them most.

"I’m not surprised by the generosity of people in the Falkirk area. I’m Polish, but have lived in Scotland for 22 years now, so I know how generous people can be here. I am a little take aback by the sheer volume of the donations – they are never ending.”

And Ania said there is no shortage of volunteers on hand to help sort the items for shipping.

"There are so many people who want to help,” she said. “It’s just amazing – from people born and bred in Scotland to people from Poland now living here. This is something practical they can do to help the people of Ukraine.”

While there have been lots of donations of clothing at the Denny Hope Hub, what is really needed now are first aid kits, medicines and sleeping bags.

Beata Staszek, who like Ania is Polish but now living in Scotland, has praised the community of Hallglen for its efforts in supporting Ukraine.

Beata said: “Regarding the current situation in Eastern Europe and the actions taken by ordinary people and local communities, I would like to thank Sylvia Kay Scott from Hallglen.

"On Saturday, two days after invasion, Sylvia began the collection of the most necessary products, which will be handed over to people from Ukraine. The Hallglen community immediately reacted and dozen boxes of hygiene products, medicines, dressings, essentials for babies and blankets will now be transported to Ukraine.”

Both Denny High School and Falkirk High School are collecting items for the people of Ukraine.

As well as practical support, there is an opportunity for residents to send spiritual assistance and show solidarity and sympathy for the people of Ukraine later today at

Falkirk Trinity Church, Manse Place, in Falkirk town centre.

A peace vigil will be taking place at 7pm in the churchyard outside the main hall and people urged to gather together there to pray for peace as the Russian forces continue to bombard the country.

Reverend Robert Allan said: “All are welcome to come along to a peaceful vigil to support those caught up in the conflict and their families worldwide. We hope to have readings and songs and prayers and a time of silence as we think of the people of Ukraine.

"It sometimes seems as if we are helpless as we watch our news, however, we can persist in prayer and mark our solidarity with the people of Ukraine as many are doing throughout Europe and the wider world.

"All are welcome.”