Ukraine: Laurieston girl, 9, reaching new heights to raise funds

Nine-year-old Ellie Muir decided she wanted to do something to help people caught up in the conflict in Eastern Europe, and along with her mum Keri, she’ll be climbing Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh for the cause next month.

The youngster’s fundraising effort will see her collect money to be donated to the DEC Ukraine humanitarian appeal being organised through the British Red Cross.

Keri explained: “She’s been following it on the news, just like everybody has, and she decided she wanted to do her own thing to help.

Ellie Muir is climbing Arthur's Seat to raise money for the Ukraine crisis.

"She’s going to climb Arthur’s Seat on April 2.

“I set up a fundraising page for her online and in just two days she had raised £340.”

Ellie’s total so far is now sitting at £515 – more than double her initial goal which was just £200.

"She just wanted to do something and she wanted to do something that people could sponsor her to do,” her mum continued.

"We thought about a cycle or a walk, but she decided to do Arthur’s Seat and regardless of the weather on the day we'll be climbing it.

"It’s all her idea, I’m just going along for support.

“Ellie hopes raising any amount for her climb will help those who desperately need it.

“I’m extremely proud.

"She’s only just turned nine and for her even to be thinking about all those people at that age, and wanting to raise money to do something to help is incredible.

“I think the thing that’s hit her the hardest is seeing the children and how they have been left with nothing, no house, no belongings and some have lost their parents.

“There has been lots of places accepting donations of items, but some are saying they have got enough and the best way to help is to donate money, so that’s what she’s doing.”

The DEC Ukraine humanitarian appeal provides support for DEC charities and their local partners who are in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance to those displaced by the conflict.

To make a donation to Ellie’s fundraising efforts visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/ellies-climb-of-arthurs-seat-for-ukraine

