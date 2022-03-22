Firewalk and raffle boost funds for Maggie's Forth Valley cancer centre

The centre in Larbert relies on donations and needs £2400 a day to continue working with cancer patients and their families, providing information and support.

March 15 marked the fifth anniversary of the centre opening and an online raffle is running all month to raise funds.

On Monday evening over 20 brave souls took part in the second Maggie’s Firewalk when they strode out across glowing coals.

The firewalk raised over £8000 for Maggie's Forth Valley this week

After some inspirational and motivational training, the hardy group, which included Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson, walked barefoot over the glowing embers.

Already their efforts have raised over £8000 with some more sponsorship cash still to come in.

The online raffle runs until noon on Thursday, March 31.

Running over the hot coals to raise cash for Maggie's Forth Valley

Prizes include: an original painting by local artist Alastair McAuley; a private dining experience worth £300 with TV chef Mark Heirs; two weekend tickets for Vibration Festival; a spa day for two people including afternoon tea, use of facilities and a 25-minute treatment at the Inchyra Grange Hotel; carbs, cardio and champagne! – £20 voucher for Sal’s Pizza, two day passes for the Inchyra gym and a bottle of Delavenne champagne; two tickets for A Play, A Pie and A Pint at Oran Mor for Tuesday, April 5; and two tickets for the Maggie’s Festive Ladies Lunch on Sunday, November 27.

Tickets are £5 each and buy two to receive a bonus ticket.

Use this JustGiving link to buy tickets to support Maggie’s Forth Valley

Yes ... success at completing the firewalk challenge

Since Maggie’s opened their first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer and their loved ones take back control.

The centres are open to see people by appointment and drop ins, for those who are visiting hospitals, which runs alongside their ongoing phone, email and digital support.

Last year, Maggie’s supported people 239,000 times.

To find out more about Maggie’s Forth Valley please visit the centre at Maggie’s, The Nina Barough Building, Off Quintinshill Drive, Larbert FK5 4SG or get in touch on 01324 868069.

