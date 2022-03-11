Ukraine crisis: Mum's army from Scotland send preloved baby boxes to the women and children fleeing war

Mums across the country have combined to help the women of Ukraine look after their children as they flee their war-torn homeland to escape Putin’s forces.

Images of mothers clutching tiny babies and with only a tiny suitcase to hold a handful of belongings prompted the idea of sending donations of much-needed items in baby boxes.

The response has been “overwhelming” according to organisers.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Pope with one of the preloved baby boxes donated at the Larbert hub

In little over a week a Facebook appeal has rallied 6000 members and the number is growing all the time.

Homes across the country have been requisitioned as drop off points for the myriad of goods needed by the women, babies and children fleeing the conflict, while an empty shop unit in Larbert, Falkirk, has become the organisational hub for sorting through all the donations and packing them into boxes.

The idea of using the baby boxes came from Airdrie woman Jackie Crawford, who was desperate to help in whatever way possible.

Preloved baby boxes ready to be sent to The Forge in Glasgow for shipment to the Ukraine border to support refugees

A unique Scottish initiative, baby boxes are available to all expectant parents in this country and contain essentials including a mattress allowing it to be used as a cot. They also contains clothes, toiletries and supplies and the suggestion was that people should refill their boxes. These could then be sent to the Ukraine border and given to the refugees who had little more than the clothes on their backs.

Within days a mum’s army of volunteers had offered support and the Facebook group Scottish Preloved Baby Box for Ukraine was born.

One of those helping in the organisation is Veronica Pope, a mum of two from Larbert.

The 32-year-old said: “I am overwhelmed by the love, support and generosity of our local community.

Volunteers at the Larbert hub sorting out the donations for the Scottish Preloved Baby Box Appeal

"We are all horrified at what is happening in Ukraine and the impact it is having on people like us, mums with babies and young children.

"We are awake at 2am feeding our babies and when you look at all the images coming out of Ukraine it is heartbreaking.

"Doing this is our distraction, it is our way of coping with what is happening and hopefully, being able to help other mums who are facing such a horrendous experience.”

Donations have been flooding in to fill up the preloved baby boxes

They’ve been given the empty unit and a local business, LOC Hire, has donated lights for them to use – previously they sorted and packed the boxes in the dark only able to see by torchlight.

But such was their determination to help in whatever way they could, everyone stuck to their task.

Staff in the neighbouring Sainsbury’s Local are supplying the volunteers with tea, coffee, water, biscuits and the use of their toilets, as well as giving them wheeled cages to store and move all the boxes around.

Many of the staff have also turned up to lend a hand before starting their shift in store.

Victoria added: “It is difficult to comprehend how this has grown in such a short time. We now have 60 drop off points across Scotland, from Dumfries to the Isle of Barra, and we have this hub and another in Livingston.

“Once the boxes have been filled and everything in them carefully labelled, they are sent to the Forge in Glasgow where we’ve also been given premises. We are not a charity so it would be difficult for us to get the baby boxes to the people who need them. But thankfully our first load has already been sent out thanks to the charity Hope and Aid Direct.

Pictured: Jacqueline Traynor, running the hub in Larbert and Victoria Pope, Scottish Preloved Baby Box for Ukraine coordinator.

"It’s been amazing to see the drivers who have turned up here with vans and lorries volunteering to take our boxes to the Forge.“

The boxes are being sent to the Ukraine border with Poland, Romania and Moldova where groups working with the refugees can distribute them.

The group has an Amazon wish list of items that are needed and although it keeps changing, nappies, wet wipes, sanitary towels and basic medicines are always welcome.

However, there is a silence amongst those present when Victoria adds that they have also been asked to send tampons which are needed to plug bullet wounds.

Handwritten notes have also been handed in and placed in some boxes to show the support from the mums across Scotland.

Jacqueline Traynor, a grandmother who was also moved by the plight of the refugees, has been coordinating the work in the hub.

She said: “It’s good to be doing something positive. There has been 400 women in Ukraine give birth since the war began. Having a baby is difficult enough without a war raging around you. We are doing what we can – we are women on a mission.”

While the group are delighted at the response and the compassion from the thousands of volunteers and those donating, they are disappointed that their plea for more baby boxes to Parent Club, who organise the scheme on behalf of the Scottish Government, has been rejected.

Victoria added: “It would have helped us out so much. The baby box scheme is unique to Scotland and it would have been nice to have their support.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the people of Scotland for the huge groundswell of solidarity and support they have shown for the people of Ukraine.

“While many people have very generously donated goods, charities are finding that it is the speed of delivery that is vital to respond to the humanitarian crisis. That is why they are asking for cash donations as a priority, which is the quickest, safest and most direct way to help.

“The Scottish Government has so far committed £4 million in humanitarian aid as part of global humanitarian efforts. We have also committed to provide around £2.9 million worth of urgently needed medical equipment for Ukraine.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.