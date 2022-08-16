'UFO' spotted in skies above Falkirk

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malcolm Robinson, of Strange Phenomena Investigations, is investigating the sighting.

The sighting, which happened in Falkirk on the afternoon of Friday, August 12, is now being investigated by professional UFO hunter Malcolm Robinson.

Mason Anderson – not his real name – told Mr Robinson, the founder of Strange Phenomena Investigations (SPI) that at around 1.20pm that day he was sitting in the garden with his wife when he saw “something flashing higher and behind” a plane in the sky above Falkirk town centre.

Mr Anderson said he saw “what could only be described as stationary random flashing lights” and said there was no object that could be seen by the naked eye.

On looking through binoculars he told Mr Robinson he “made out very clearly a cigar shaped object which although stationary appeared to be moving on the spot with it rotating anti-clockwise and at an angle at one point”.

He said it varied its direction while staying stationary.

In a statement to Mr Robinson, the man added: “I also observed during this period a ‘halo’ of what would be best described as light see-through clouds forming a perfect circle which was thicker and denser at the outer edge of the circle at one end of the object.”

He said the object in the middle was a “medium grey” with “a different lighter material at each end where the lights were observed”.

The object was observed for approximately 30 minutes in the same point in the sky thought to be above Falkirk centre, before it moved “relatively quickly” towards “between the Forth Road Bridge and Leith/Edinburgh heading towards Fife”.

Last week’s sighting was not the first unusual observation Mr Anderson had made.

Around a month ago he spotted “three to four white orb shaped objects” in the sky.

On that occasion he said the orbs “were clearly visible and stationary with one circulating another at slow to moderate speed”.

Mr Robinson, who has assisted Councillor Billy Buchanan with research during the wave of UFO sightings in Bonnybridge in the 1990s, is looking for anyone else who has witnessed strange objects above Falkirk recently.