Bo'ness film director hopes his latest short film will hit the big screen

Cameron Bissett (centre facing camera) on the set of Sloansy while filming in Gorebridge, Midlothian.

Cameron Bissett (21) took on the last minute film project and morphed it into a proof-of-concept piece for a feature film he’s writing, ‘Personal Attention’, Providing an insight into the world of the feature film, short film ‘Sloansy’ gives a glance at the tragic roots of male lead Jock Harlow.

With Sloansy screening at Pinewood Studios and the Edinburgh Fringe this month, Bissett hopes to use this as leverage to create the full story.

He said: "I’m writing a feature length film and this short film acts as a prologue. I’m writing the script right now. Working with consultants just to help me make it a reality.

"This short film looks the part. Obviously the aim is to get the feature film up and running. So we are very fortunate it’s getting shown at the Fringe.

"Obviously everyone wants recognition but the main thing is getting people to see it, providing a glimpse into this world and seeing what it could do as a feature film. Hopefully people want more.

"I’m optimistic. Screen Scotland is a scheme that helps, I put a bid into them for funding, and although I wasn’t successful they were very helpful with advice.

"That really showed me how to put together a project that people will back.”

Cameron is just glad to be producing work that better illustrates life in working-class Scotland.

He said: "I’m a big believer of pulling on the heart and soul. Growing up in Bo’ness I was finding my way and I felt a bit separate from people. So I wanted to express that.

"We wanted to grow an ode to what is relevant to where I grew up. Whether it’s bad mental health or social issues, things that need to be shone a light on.

"I feel there is a big gap between lots of the films I love and where I live.”

Clearly ambitious, Cameron hopes to be part of a brighter future in Scottish film.

He said: "Why can’t we create a film industry here in Scotland? Scotland is on the up but it’s not a hub for the film industry yet.