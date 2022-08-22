Two bedroom house in Dunipace becomes social housing office

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kingdom Housing Association’s application to change the use of the premises at 6 Ferniebank Court, Dunipace to form office accommodation, creating an affordable housing staff base, was granted by Falkirk Council on Friday, August 17.

The council also gave the go ahead for the housing association to modify the planning obligations, which will allow it to change the use of the office back to housing again should they no longer require it.

The planning documents state: “In the event Kingdom Housing Association no longer requires the affordable housing staff base, they shall notify the council and take all of the actions required to convert the affordable housing staff base back to a house and it shall thereafter operate as affordable housing.”

Kingdom Housing Association has been given the go ahead to turn a house into an office facility

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the planning information, Kingdom Support and Care CIC, which is a subsidiary of Kingdom Housing Association, has been working with Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership to develop housing with support for adults with learning disabilities who are currently in long stay placements – including hospitals such as Lochview – which are no longer suitable.

The documents stated: “The adults have a range of learning disabilities and associated challenging behaviour and require access to staff on a 24/7 basis in order to live in the community.

"The Kindom Housing Assocation has developed housing in Ferniebank Court, Dunipace and it has been agreed with the Health and Social Care Partnership this would make suitable core and cluster accommodation for these people.

“To effectively support the individuals, and to have the flexibility of increasing and decreasing support according to the person's individual needs, it is important to have a staff base from which to monitor and support services, support staff and to ensure the safety and well being of those being supported.

"There is a two-bedroom property in the same street which we propose to use as a staff base. The property will be a base for a number of staff to provide support and

monitor the service.

"Staff will be on site on a 24/7 basis to respond to needs so there will be no impact on the surrounding houses and residents. There will be a maximum of approximately eight staff present on site on each shift, with fewer overnight.

"The majority of staff time will be spent with the individuals in their own homes or accessing community activity, with use of the staff base minimal. The staff base will be used as a base for the manager of the service, for carrying out one-to-one supervision, monthly team meetings and for staff when they have time off shift to complete paperwork or other non direct care activities.