Falkirk area schools urged to take part in Just One Tree Day

Just One Tree Day takes place in Scotland on Friday, September 30 and encourages children to bring £1 to school to pay for the planting of a tree and help reforest the planet.

Over 200,000 children from 10 countries have joined together since Just One Tree Day first launched in 2019 and many secondary, primary and nursery schools in Scotland have already signed up to take part.

There is still time for schools to join in.

Schools in the Falkirk area are urged to take part in Just One Tree Day

Just One Tree Day founder Amanda Bronkhorst said: “Just One Tree Day was born out of my passion to make a difference – not only for my young daughter, but for the future of all children.

"Just One Tree Day has resulted in over 200,000 trees planted and I know this year the children’s forest can grow even bigger. School participation is doubly important

because not only do they raise funds, the forest planted on their behalf helps compensate for a school’s environmental impact.

“Many children today struggle with climate anxiety, caused by the reality of our climate crisis, but Just One Tree Day tells them we can all make a difference with a simple action.

"By taking direct action it spreads hope. It’s important to involve our young, helping them tackle their worries of today while setting them up for a sustainable lifestyle that aids their future.”

Just One Tree Day is the flagship event of Just One Tree, a British not-for-profit organisation dedicated to removing CO2 from the atmosphere through global reforestation.

Those taking part can access lesson resources that fit in with the national curriculum and – as part of their fundraising activities – children learn about photosynthesis, the benefits of trees for both people and wildlife and the vital role they play in reducing the impacts of climate change.

The money raised is used to plant the “right trees in the right place” – supporting reforestation projects in Brazil, Haiti, Indonesia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Nepal and Zambia.