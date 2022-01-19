Tributes to Mohammad Anwar, owner of popular Falkirk Indian restaurant Sanam Tandoori

Mohammad Anwar (70), died on December 10, 2021, at his home in Harappa Pakistan. He is survived by his wife Latifan, sons Nadeem, Waseem, Naeem, and Azeem, and daughters Sameena and Shagoofta.

Born on January 10, 1951, into a poor rural community in Lyallpur, Pakistan, Mohammad was the eldest of four brothers and two sisters.

Mohammad with his granddaughter Manha.

His father worked the land in the employ of local farmers while his mother was a housewife who looked after the home and children.

Mohammad first came to Scotland in 1961 when he was 10-years-old, staying with his uncle and aunty in Glasgow.

When he settled in Glasgow he worked various jobs with one of his first as milk delivery boy in the West End, as well as working in various Indian restaurants in the city.

Mohammad and Latifan with their daughter Sameena.

In 1969, whilst on a trip back to his hometown in Pakistan, Mohammad met his wife Latifan, with her joining him in Scotland soon after.

Mohammad’s experience of working in Indian restaurants in Glasgow would be pivotal to what he did next.

He moved to Falkirk and opened the Shish Mahal in 1976 and it has been in the same location since with it being modernised some years ago and rebranded to the more popular and loved Sanam Tandoori as it is known today.

Mohammad with his four sons Nadeem, Waseem, Naeem, and Azeem.

Over the years Mohammad has won several awards for his Indian food, including Best Indian Restaurant many times.

With a passion for fast cars and football, Mohammad has been described as a “doting grandfather” and always had a smile on his face.

Azeem Anwar, Mohammad’s son, said: “Dad made many good friends since he moved to Falkirk and he always considered Falkirk to be his home, and I am sure many people in the town will miss him.

"In his spare time he kept himself busy with drawing, reading and enjoying good food, and in the 70’s he started playing Sunday morning football with his friends, which he kept up for many years.

“My father did not have a favourite football team, he just loved football. He had lots of football jerseys, if he liked the colour he would buy the jersey, or if he liked a player he would follow their career.

"Dad also loved cars, and was very proud of having owned a Daimler when he was in his 20’s.”

Mohammad also strived to give his customers the very best possible experience and taught his children the same values Azeem said.

"Dad stressed the importance of perfection to us while we worked,” he said. “Everything had to be done 100 per cent to please the customer.

"This has held myself and my siblings in good stead as we continue to run the family business.

"He was always the life and soul of the party, dancing and singing, and just a few weeks before he passed he sent us a video of him dancing around a new car that he had bought for himself.

"He was always happy, and that is how we will remember him, as a husband, father and grandfather to us all, we will miss his good nature and happy outlook on life.”

