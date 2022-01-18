Serial Falkirk shoplifter (61) caged for string of thefts

David Edgar was told he was getting “too old for this” when he appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, after owning up to five shoplifting charges, stealing alcohol, from Asda, Dock Road, Grangemouth on November 9, November 11, November 30, December 4 and December 5 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth on December 18, 2021.

It was stated Edgar had almost 40 shoplifting convictions on his record.

Edgar stole alcohol from Asda Grangemouth on numerous occasions

The knife crime emerged when police officers stopped to talk to Edgar in relation to shoplifting matters and saw it “protruding from his rear pocket”.

When defence solicitor Murray Aitken highlighted Edgar’s age, Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “He’s getting far too old for this.”

Mr Aitken responded: “It’s only going to end one way for him and I think he sees that. His report is fairly depressing reading for someone of his age. He has long standing difficulties with alcohol and he does know he needs to do something about it.

"He doesn’t feel able to commit to a community- based disposal.”

Addressing Edgar directly, Sheriff Livingston said: “I think you’re fairly realistic about matters and that’s to your credit, but you have a lengthy record of shoplifting.”

He sentenced Edgar, Corentin Court, 3-4 Finistere Avenue, Falkirk, to six months in prison back dated to December 20.

