Tributes flood in for former Grangemouth shopkeeper

Ghulam Farid died yesterday after battling chronic kidney disease, the condition which led him to retire from his long standing role as shopkeeper at Bowhouse Newsagents last year.

Along with wife Shagufta Shamin, Mr Farid ran the Bowhouse Square shop for over 20 years and – with help from sons Zain and Mohammed – earned themselves British Empire Medals in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for their selfless work and commitment to their customers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Mr Farid leaves his wife, two sons, two daughters and two grandchildren.

Ghulam Farid and his wife Shagufta Shamin

As well as helping serve the Grangemouth community through good times and bad for two decades, Mr Farid helped a number of charities and organisations over the years.

He and his family assisted local churches by transporting large items for events like car boot sales and the Bowhouse Newagents has sponsored local primary schools.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic they helped local NHS Staff and care homes by supplying PPE equipment and essential food items. Care packages were also delivered within the community to help the elderly and vulnerable during the most difficult days.

At the time Zain paid tribute to his dad – and his mum – saying: “My parents have been relied upon at times of need by many locals and vice versa – the have never hesitated when it has come to helping the community.”

Although he never let it slow him down until the middle of 2020, Mr Farid had chronic kidney disease and was on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. He had to receive dialysis three times a week.

Last year Zain said: “My dad has always been a giver, many a times he puts others needs before his own. No matter how big or small. He has worked hard from a young age, coming from a hardworking family within the agriculture sector.

“He wants to help everyone he can and try and not let others suffer.”

The family will be holding a private funeral for Mr Farid.

