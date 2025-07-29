Trader Jim marks 24 years on the market scene as Falkirk Producers Market hosts August event

As the Falkirk Producers Market returns to the High Street this weekend, the event’s longest standing trader is celebrating 24 years of dedication to the town’s local market scene.

Jim Peden, who is a regular at the monthly market with his Jaspy Enterprises stall, began his market trading journey more than two decades ago.

Initially a voluntary first aider at the town’s market when it was run by Falkirk Town Centre Management, Jim later became a trader himself, starting with plants and botanicals.

Over the past nine years, he has evolved into a creator of handcrafted goods made from antler material.

His products, which range from cheese knives to candle holders and the iconic Sgian Dubh, can be found at the producers market in the town centre on the first Saturday of each month.

A fixture at the market not only for his goods but for his quick wit and boundless humour, Jim has become a character loved by traders and customers alike.

Jill Cruse, manager of the producers market organised by Falkirk Delivers, said: “Jim’s been a big part of the market for years – not just as a trader but as someone who helps bring a real sense of community to it.

"As Falkirk Producers Market continues to grow and evolve, Jim remains a shining example of what makes local markets so special.

"We thank him for his years of service, creativity and cheer and we look forward to many more.”

The August market will take place on Saturday, August 2 bringing fresh local produce, artisan stalls and a lively community atmosphere to the heart of the town centre.

Traders who will be there this weekend are Arbroath Fisheries, Just Baked, The Heebie Jeebie Shop, Petit Yellow Velo Ltd, Jakesstreetfood, Sconie Naw, Jaspy Enterprises, Jam and Sprinkles, Moment in Frame, Shining Goddess, Krafty Krows, Purdies Craftworks, The Squinty Baker and D&G Sweetzone.

Meals by Man and R Anderson’s Fruit & Veg are two recently new traders who will also be returning this weekend.

Two charities will be on the High Street this month as part of the market letting visitors find out more about the work they do – Guide Dogs and the Salvation Army.

Town centre business Halycon Vision Ltd will also be attending the market on Saturday, offering free glasses repairs and providing more information about their services.

There will also be something to keep the kids entertained too with Muiravonside Country Park ranger Claire Martin coming along with free kids craft activities related to nature and wildlife.

The market on Saturday runs from 10am to 4pm. To find out more visit the Falkirk Producers Market page on Facebook.