Town's 'Banana Bridge' transformation is complete in time for Grangemouth Children's Day celebrations
Grangemouth and Skinflats Community Council has teamed up with other local organisations to make the “Banana Bridge Project” a reality and facilitate the painting of the crossing over the Grange Burn in Burnbank Road.
Following consultation with residents, a design was picked and artist Donna Forrester, who created Inchyra Park’s Spitfire design, spent 10 days working on the project – dodging in and out of torrential downpours and persistent drizzle during the stretch.
A community council spokesperson said: “Hopefully people agree the transformation by Donna Forrester is amazing. The mural shows some of the wildlife that exists in and around the burn.
"The area looked a bit run down, but now it’s a visual pleasure we hope our community can enjoy for years to come. We thank Donna and the community payback team who painted the railings.”
