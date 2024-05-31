Town's 'Banana Bridge' transformation is complete in time for Grangemouth Children's Day celebrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A much loved local landmark has undergone and amazing artistic makeover in time for the town’s annual gala day.

Grangemouth and Skinflats Community Council has teamed up with other local organisations to make the “Banana Bridge Project” a reality and facilitate the painting of the crossing over the Grange Burn in Burnbank Road.

Following consultation with residents, a design was picked and artist Donna Forrester, who created Inchyra Park’s Spitfire design, spent 10 days working on the project – dodging in and out of torrential downpours and persistent drizzle during the stretch.

A community council spokesperson said: “Hopefully people agree the transformation by Donna Forrester is amazing. The mural shows some of the wildlife that exists in and around the burn.