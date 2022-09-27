Town crier's public surprise for Falkirk twins on their 40th birthday
There was a very public birthday surprise for twins Suzie Learmonth and Pamela Gracie.
For the pair were the subject of a proclamation, made by the town crier of Lanark, below the Steeple on Falkirk High Street on Saturday.
The surprise was arranged by the twins’ big sister Carol Crawford and their cousin.
Carol said: “Our cousin knows the town crier of Lanark and arranged for him to come through and surprise my sisters.
“It was meant to just be a wee thing but it’s grown arms and legs and we tried to make sure there was a crowd there for it.
"I took my sisters for breakfast and then made sure they were at the Steeple for noon.
"We wanted to do something special for them as they really deserve it. They’re a good pair and have done a lot for us.
"It went really well. One of my sisters was delighted, I think the other one had serious thoughts about thumping me!”
Town crier, Phylip de la Maziere, called on those gathered to identify Suzie and Pamela who he said were wanted at Inverness Castle.
During his proclamation he said he had been commanded by the Lord High Provost of Scotland to apprehend the pair, asking if it were true that when they were younger they kissed boys behind the school dinner shed.
He also asked Suzie if she used to take Carol and Pamela’s clothes without their permission and if Pamela had tried to take a train journey without a ticket.
The town crier added: “The Lord High Provost has also commanded me to grant you liberty if all people here assembled do sing to you.”
The gathered crowd sang Happy Birthday to the twins before Phylip added the pair were “free to enjoy the rest of your special day”.