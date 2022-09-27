In pictures: Big Roman Week family fun day in Bo'ness

The Antonine Guard re-enactment group set up a Roman camp alongside stalls and displays, allowing for visitors to learn about all things Roman.

There was the chance to enjoy Roman crafts and artefacts with the Rediscovering the Antonine Wall project and medieval displays from the Britannia XIV re-enactment group.

Visitors also had the chance to see around the inside of Kinneil House on guided tours.

Photographer Alan Murray was there capturing the fun of the day.

The popular family fun day as part of Big Roman Week took place at Kinneil House, Bo'ness on Saturday.

The event was just one of a number of events recalling the history of the Antonine Wall over the course of the week.

This year's Big Roman Week events were organised by The Friends of Kinneil.

Kinneil House guide volunteer Yvonne McBlain at the Rediscovering Antonine Wall Project tent.