Tons of fun for everyone in Tamfourhill and Camelon this weekend

The event, organised by Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill, takes place from 1pm to 4pm and will feature fun, games, food and plenty of handy information.

Youngsters will be able to enjoy some bike action thanks to the portable ramps Forth Environment Link are bringing along and, staying with the two-wheeled theme,

mechanic Scott Walker will be on hand to take a look at people’s bikes – the ones they no longer want – and either refurbish them for community use, or strip them down for spare parts for future bicycle repair workshops.

Easter Carmuirs Park will be hosting a fun event on Sunday

Scott has kindly donated four of his refurbished bikes to by put up for raffle prizes – there’s a 24″ boys’ bike, a 26″ unisex bike, a 26″ ladies bike and a 26″ girls’ bike available up for grabs on the day.

Falkirk Council and Torwood Garden Centre have teamed up to provide bulbs which visitors can have a go at planting on the day.

Camelon Arts are co-ordinating an Active Travel Parade and will meet at 2.30pm at the event tent, bringing music to entertain the masses and get a wee parade going – for people with bicycles, rollerblades, scooters, skateboards and wheelchairs.

Easter Carmuirs Primary School have kindly loaned out some scooters for the event and the parents council have a load of Halloween costumes – including some from Camelon Community Hub as well – for those who have not yet been able to pick one up for their children as yet.

For those less active souls, the Tidy Clean Green group will be setting up a pop up park for visitors to sit back, relax, and enjoy the surroundings, with games, books, biscuits, and a chance to just have a chat with people in this relaxed setting.

Food will be available throughout the afternoon with a wide variety of snacks and Easter Carmuirs School parent council are bringing along their popcorn making machine.

Youngsters will be able to mount the smoothie bike to make themselves a healthy fruit drink.

