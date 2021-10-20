Afternoon dancing comes to Falkirk town centre

People of all ages can dig out their dancing shoes on Monday, October 25 when Gordon fires up his trusty Yamana El-90 organ between 2pm and 4pm and then repeats the process all over again on Monday, November 29.

One of the country’s leading organists, Gordon has played in some of the world’s leading concert and ballroom venues, including Carnegie Hall, The Royal Albert Hall and, for Strictly fans, the world-famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Musician Gordon Cree will be providing the music for people to dance to at Falkirk Trinity Church

He said: “Strictly Come Dancing has caused a re-surge in interest, and tea dances have never been more popular. People come to these events where they practice dances they know and maybe even learn new ones by watching the others.

"They can meet old friends, make new ones and enjoy a sociable cup of tea or coffee. We provide the live music and the refreshments, and they do the rest.”

