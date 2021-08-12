Tonight's fundraising concert in Falkirk car park will be Hobson's choice

Last year Falkirk mum Fiona Hobson had been working as a chef for Inception Catering based at The Peak sports centre in Stirling.

However, lockdown put paid to that and she started entertaining people with her musical talent rather than her culinary skills, performing live and online on piano recitals of popular tunes including Axel F by the Crazy Frog.

She then got back into catering with the Bean ‘n’ Biscuit – a self-proclaimed “cafe on your doorstep” which visits people’s homes, bringing beverages and tasty home baking directly to them as well as raising funds for Motor Neuron Disease charity MND Scotland.

Falkirk pianist Fiona Hobson with her group Fiona and the COVIDs - she will be performing in Drossie Road car park tonight at 7pm

Both her passions will combine tonight from 7pm in Drossie Road car park – just down from Falkirk High Station car park – when she gives a special performance acknowledging the first anniversary of her 2020 clap for carers live concert and raising cash for MND Scotland.

Fiona said: “I've been following the weather forecast and it's looking good for this evening. I will actually be using the power supply from the Bean ‘n’ Biscuit coffee van to run my digital stage piano, which is quite cool.

"It's an informal occasion and I've got a great wee programme lined up. After this event I am hoping my fundraising for MND Scotland through the van will exceed £3000.”

