Bainsford War Memorial plans marching ever closer to completion

The Bainsford War Memorial Association was formed in 2019 to create a war memorial in Dawson Park to pay tribute to the sacrifice of the brave men who fought and died in conflicts past.

Nicky Mulholland, a member of Bainsford War Memorial Association, and his father John are donating bottles of coins totalling £1000 to the cause and more avenues of funding for the project could be opening up as well.

Association member Counciillor Robert Bissett said: “COVID-19 has restricted organising events, so we have struggled to raise funds. However, over the past year we have raised almost £15,000.

Councillor Robert Bissett says plans are progressing for the creation of Bainsford War Memorial

Our plans are going well and we are getting closer to our target. We now have a sign in Dawson Park stating this is the proposed site of the war memorial and information on how to donate or contact us.

"We recently had a bid for £10,000 into the Council Community Choices capital fund and had a campaign where we distributed 3000 leaflets around Bainsford and Langlees so we now await the outcome.

"We are currently writing out to local businesses and have sent out fifty letters with another fifty to do. We have had some good feedback and donations are steadily coming in.”

The project is now working closely with three primary schools in the area – St Francis, Bainsford and Langlees – and has tasked them with composing for the Bainsford men who will be appearing on the memorial.

The pupils will work with local piper Keven Maclean to come up with a suitable musical tribute to the fallen.

As research continues the final total of men to be paid tribute to stands at 220.

Councillor Bissett said: “Many families in Bainsford were scarred by the loss of a family member and we will collate as much of the information about these men in a booklet once the memorial is open.

"We hope to open the memorial at some point next year and plans are underway for the opening ceremony.”

Visit the Facebook page for more information on the memorial.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.