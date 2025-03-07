Time to hit the canal towpath and complete the Falkirk Five loop

If you are looking for something to do this weekend then a new 5k active travel route may be the answer.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched today (Friday), it is part of Scottish Canals roll out of wellbeing opportunities along the canal network.

The Falkirk Five loops from The Falkirk Wheel via the Union Canal, Lock 16 and the Forth & Clyde Canal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route also features six community tiled benches and bike racks allowing visitors to rest and enjoy around The Falkirk Wheel and surrounding area.

A new 5k active travel route launched in Falkirk t, part of Scottish Canals roll out of wellbeing opportunities along the canal network. Pic: Contributed

The benches were tiled by Make it Glasgow, a community interest company who specialise in clay work and using art to build community and promote heritage of industrial ceramic production in Scotland.

During 2024, Make It Glasgow ran a series of community engagement workshops which included local groups Carmuirs Primary, Go Forth & Clyde, Community Youth Action Group Tamfourhill, Larbert Village Primary and Easter Carmuirs Primary.

An open public workshop was also held for residents and visitors to The Falkirk Wheel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tiles on the benches feature unique represent people's stories from the local area and their connection to the canal.

Fraser Bell, 11, and Thea Bennie, 12, from Larbert Village Primary School with details of the new route. Pic: Contributed

After the groups completed their designs, Make It Glasgow produced the tiles at their art bothy in Glasgow and transported them to Falkirk by boat via the Forth & Clyde Canal, reminiscent of how our predecessors used the canals for industrial transport many years ago.

John Paterson, Scottish Canals CEO said: “It’s great to see that Scotland’s 141 miles of canals still connect communities today, as they did 200 years ago. The Falkirk Five route adds further community benefit as a local amenity to be enjoyed by all. I’d encourage the community to try it out and to consider making a run, stroll or cycle along the canal part of a healthy lifestyle which benefits physical and mental wellbeing.”

Artist Louise Nolan from Make it Glasgow said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Falkirk Council, Scottish Canals and the local Camelon and Tamfourhill community to bring these creative seats to life. We hope these benches, made by many hands with an abundance of stories and memories, wildlife and rich history brings more people out to enjoy the canal network.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Hosie, youth & community development manager at Safer Communities Youth Action Project said: “We used the project to explore the local issues of climate change and how we can take positive action in the community. Their work to design and make their benches has improved their connection with the wider community and how they see themselves as a part of it. The group got to show how they are a real asset in their own community, helping to improve their environment.”

One of the young artists, Alana McColm, age 11 from Larbert Village Primary said: “I enjoyed making the patterns on the clay that would soon turn to life for everyone to see and take in the beauty of the local community.”

Councillor Paul Garner, deputy leader of Falkirk Council, said: “The new 5K route at The Falkirk Wheel, supported by Scottish Canals and through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, provides a fantastic opportunity for active travel.

“The work of these projects also enhances accessibility along the Forth and Clyde and Union Canals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By improving towpaths, adding seating, and creating new trails, we’re making these spaces more inclusive and enjoyable for visitors and strengthening local communities, while encouraging more sustainable travel routes to The Falkirk Wheel."