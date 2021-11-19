Three Falkirk foster carers honoured in excellence awards

A couple from Falkirk and a youngster from Bonnybridge – who are all foster carers for the Aberlour children’s charity – were celebrating their success at last night’s awards ceremony.

Rhonda and Gordon Milne won the prestigious Jon and Kathy Broadbent award, which recognises the outstanding work of foster carers who specialises in fostering children and young people with learning disabilities.

The Milnes began fostering with Aberlour in 2017 and became the permanent foster carers of a child who has significant learning difficulties.

Falkirk foster carers Gordon and Rhonda Milne

Rhonda left her job so that the couple could provide their foster child with the necessary attention he requires.

The couple also committed themselves to their child’s care working alongside the appropriate bodies to help him develop his communication and independence.

They even took the young person into consideration as they planned their new home, creating a space that will accommodate him when he is older.

Calum Muir (13) won an Outstanding Contribution by Sons and Daughters Award

Rhonda said: “We are all over the moon to win this award. Fostering a child with learning difficulties has given us a whole new outlook and has been extremely rewarding.

“Everything we have done is to make sure our child is happy, safe and thriving.

"We wouldn’t have it any other way and would encourage others thinking about fostering a child with learning difficulties to do it.”

Calum Muir (13) was also celebrating, winning the Outstanding Contribution by Sons and Daughters Award at the ceremony, which marks a son, daughter or sibling group who have gone the extra mile to support their parents or children and young people in foster care with their family.

Calum’s parents, Lynda and Joe Muir, have been fostering with Aberlour since their foster son joined their family six years’ ago when Calum was just seven.

To Calum fostering is not just about sharing his toys, his computer and games, or showing his foster brother how to play them, it’s also about being a role model.

He knows his brother is learning from him, which he enjoys a lot.

Calum said: “I find it hard to believe and very sad there are thousands of children living without their own families.

"Every child in the world deserves to live with a family and if it means they can’t stay with their own for whatever reason, then they should all be given a family like ours to share all that we have

"It doesn’t make any difference to me sharing my home. but I know it must make such a difference to them knowing that people care.”

Kevin Williams, chief executive of The Fostering Network, congratulated Rhonda, Gordon and Calum on winning their awards.

He said: “It is truly inspiring to see so many exceptional people achieving so much. It is a privilege to be able to celebrate and raise awareness of those achievements with our annual awards.

"I hope the awards are able to give people outside of the fostering community an appreciation of the vital role fostering plays in our society.

