Falkirk FC Stadium jobs fair success

A Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) spokesperson said: “The feedback from jobs fair held at Falkirk Football Club on Tuesday, October 26 has been great. We had 24 employers from varying sectors attending on the day, which generated 197 interviews and 42 per cent of customers attending have had a job offer following on from the event.

"It was a very successful day, where many customer’s lives were changed due to securing employment.”

The job centre will be hosting an online jobs far at the end of the month

Falkirk will host its next jobs fair on Saturday, November 27 – an online virtual event with over 200 Kickstart vacancies up for grabs.

Those aged 18 to 24 can speak to their work coach to book an online slot.

The next large jobs fair in the Forth Valley area will be on Thursday, November 25 in Stirling Albert Halls and will see 30 employers in attendance with numerous Kickstart and non Kickstart vacancies.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.