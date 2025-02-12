This one's for Zoop: Couple plan to walk 240 miles from Preston to Falkirk for Strathcarron Hospice

A couple will be pounding the pavements of Preston and the footpaths of Falkirk at the start of next month to raise vital funds for Strathcarron Hospice in memory of a loved one who lost his fight with cancer.

Robert Williamson, who hails from the Westquarter area, now lives and works in the demolition industry down in Preston, Lancashire.

His brother Richard – affectionately known as “Zoop” by friends and work colleagues, sadly died two years ago at the age of 60 after battling cancer.

Zoop’s last days were spent at Strathcarron Hospice and next month Robert, 56, and wife Charlotte, 48, plan to trek 237 miles from High Walton in Preston all the way up to the Railway Tavern, in Grahams Road, Falkirk.

Charlotte and Robert Williamson hope to raise £5000 for Strathcarron Hospice in memory of Robert's brother Richard 'Zoop' Williamson (Picture: Submitted)

Robert said: “We’re planning to do it in seven days, doing around 37 miles a day. There’s going to be a charity bash at the Railway Tavern so we hope to make it in time for that.

"We’re hoping for good weather because we’ll be camping along the way, maybe check into a couple of bed and breakfast places if we can.”

The couple have set a target of £5000 to raise for the hospice to help it continue its vital work – which included caring for Zoop in his final days.

“It was the only place he liked being in at the time,” said Robert.

Strathcarron provides specialist hospice care and expert end of life care for the people of Forth Valley and the surrounding area, looking after people with illnesses that cannot be cured, including cancer, lung, heart or kidney failure and a range of non-malignant and neurological diseases.

As a charity, the hospice relies on donations from a wide variety of sources, including generous people – like Robert and Charlotte – setting up an In Memory Fund to pay tribute to a loved one.

Robert and Charlotte have raised almost £500 already, with Robert’s workmates joking with him he will only get money from them when he completes the trek.

That being said, the couple have been getting some walking in to prepare for their 237 mile adventure.

"I’ve been breaking my walking boots in,” laughed Robert. “I did 10 miles today.”

