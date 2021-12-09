Theatre group looking for talented Falkirk folk to join their ranks
A theatre group which works with children and young people is looking for new recruits help them inspire the next generation of performers.
Inspire Theatre Workshops are looking for someone who can join the team and classes in the Falkirk area.
A group spokesperson said: “Our growing team of dynamic actors, dancers, and singers facilitate performing arts workshops for our child development company, working with children and young people, aged four to 17.
"Our next round of teacher auditions are fast approaching. We want to hear from you If you love working with children, want to help teach them life-long skills and give them the best fun all week.
"We also want to hear from you If you are a skilled actor with excellent dance and singing ability, or are a skilled dancer/singer with excellent acting ability and are looking for a fun and fantastic way to earn some extra cash while working a second job or auditioning.”
Visit www.inspiretheatreworkshops.co.uk for more information.