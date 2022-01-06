The Masked Singer helps Falkirk charity highlight struggles of parents

Home-Start Falkirk provides practical and emotional help to those affected by issues such as poverty, mental health problems and isolation.

The organisation has a number of hubs in the area, including branches in Denny, Bonnybridge, Grangemouth and Bo’ness, set up to help families experiencing a range of challenges, including poor physical health, alcohol or substance misuse and relationship and financial difficulties.

Now it has partnered with The Masked Singer in a campaign designed to encourage struggling parents to ask for help.

The Masked Singer and Home Start Falkirk have teamed up to highlight the struggles parents can face raising their children

Home-Start Falkirk wants to encourage parents to “take off the mask” and talk about the reality of raising children – particularly during the pandemic.

Home-Start has been chosen alongside NSPCC and AdoptionUK as one of three charity partners supported by the popular Saturday TV show.

During screenins of The Masked Singer, Home-Starts across the UK will encourage families to open up about the reality of parenting and share their honest, unfiltered parenting experiences on social media using the hashtag #BehindTheMask.

Sandra Rankin, Home-Start Falkirk manager, said: “Thanks to support from the show’s producers Bandicoot and ITV, Home-Start wants to begin a massive online conversation to encourage families who are struggling, for whatever reason, to come out from behind the mask and ask for help if they are going through tough times.

“Research shows parents still feel a huge stigma around asking for help. Our new campaign encourages parents and caregivers to share some of the day to day funny, memorable and challenging things which happen to all of us as part of being a parent – with the hashtag #BehindTheMask.

“Parenting is a tough enough job as it is, but with the added anxiety and stresses of COVID-19 lockdowns, financial pressures, health-related concerns and for some, bereavements, it has been a really difficult couple of years for families.

"We hope The Masked Singer provides some much needed light relief but also starts an all-important conversation about seeking help and where to go for help if it is needed. The need is growing as more families than ever before are finding they need support.”

