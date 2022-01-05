Falkirk dementia singing group gets funding boost

Organised by Alzheimer Scotland, Musical Memories Falkirk normally meets every month in St Francis Xavier’s Church hall, in Hope Street, Falkirk, but the rise in COVID-19 cases has led to the group meeting up online.

The funding from Luminate’s Dementia Inclusive Singing Network will allow the group to purchase a projector and screen so it can go “paperless” when it comes to sharing lyrics. The money will also go towards paying music leader fees.

Justine Nicolson, Alzheimer Scotland dementia adviser, said: “Our new group formed late last year and has not yet had a chance to meet up face to face yet. We have around six members who go online – if we were meeting face to face it would be more than that.

Alzheimer Scotland's Musical Memories Falkirk singing group has received a funding boost

"Unfortunately not everyone is able to use the technology online meetings require.”

Dementia Inclusive Singing Network Manager, Kirsty Walker, said: “We know that singing is good for you and group singing is even better. All across Scotland there are choirs and groups who find immeasurable joy from singing together, and who enjoy the friendships and connections that come from taking part in this shared activity.

“The Dementia Inclusive Singing Network provides support for singing groups which have a focus on supporting people who are living with dementia, and for community choirs which include people with dementia among their members.

"We connect people up with their local groups, and we work with song leaders and conductors to help provide opportunities that are enjoyable and meaningful for people with dementia and their carers.

“These grants will be put to good use and will ensure that many singers affected by dementia – whether experienced singers or joining a group for the first time - will be able to keep this creative activity in their lives.”

When COVID-19 restrictions are not in place, Musical Memories Falkirk members enjoy tea and coffee and a song or two in the church hall between 10.30am and 11am on the first Monday of the month.Contact Justine on (01324) 564278 or e-mail her at [email protected] for more information.

