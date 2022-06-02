The Killers: Plan ahead is advice to fans before Falkirk Stadium gigs

Police Scotland said it has been working with a number of partners to ensure that the policing plan and other arrangements are in place for concerts taking place on Monday and Tuesday, June 6 and 7, to ensure a safe and enjoyable event.

Superintendent Chris Stewart said: “With up to 50,000 people attending over the two days, the roads and railways will be much busier than usual. We would encourage people to think ahead and plan how they will travel to and from the event and look out for travel updates.

“We are keen to minimise any impact these large-scale events have on those living in the local community and there will be a number of road closures put in place around the stadium on both days which may lead to some congestion. There will be designated parking areas along with pick-up and drop-off points near to the event.

The Killers front man Brandon Flowers will appear at Falkirk Stadium. Pic: Rob Loud

“Those attending should make themselves aware of ticketing requirements and guidance provided by DF Concerts. They should also make sure they are familiar with the restrictions on what can be taken into the stadium.

“Officers will be present around the venue to ensure the safety and security of all those attending these two events and for the benefit of those living in the local area.”