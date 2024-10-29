The Driving Force: Denny and Bonnybridge charity recognised for care of volunteers

Volunteers with a local charity that provides a life-line for cancer patients have been praised for their efforts.

Local charity, The Driving Force, have been awarded a Volunteer Friendly Award by Volunteer Scotland.

Helping those living with cancer in Bonnybridge, Denny, and Banknock, The Driving Force is completely run by volunteers who were praised their “great work” with Volunteer Scotland noting: “It’s clear to see that volunteers are very well integrated within the organisation and that they are thought of and looked after. It’s great to see so much good practice within your volunteering programme.”

The Driving Force takes people living with cancer to hospital treatments and appointments for free, taking the worry out of transport at such a difficult time in their lives.

Some of the The Driving Force volunteers with the certificate from Volunteer Scotland. Pic: Contributed

The committee has worked hard to make all the policies and procedures the very best they can be so that its over 50 volunteers have a rewarding and safe experience.

Volunteers said: “Working with The Driving Force has met all my expectations. A very good charity, well run with no problems.

“I feel privileged to volunteer with this organization. The people I met are so friendly and helpful in every way. I look forward to volunteering for a long time.”

Due to the success of its fundraising efforts, the charity has been able to offer services for patients undergoing dialysis. They also provide free complementary therapies such as massage, mindfulness, and hairdressing in people’s own homes.

Over the last 20 years, they have helped 1625 people, made over 14,900 journeys, driven over 694,000 miles, and delivered 1084 sessions with their therapists.

But they want to help even more people and said some don’t know the services they offer.

A spokesperson for the committee said: “The most important thing you can do after reading this article is to tell as many people as possible about what we do.

“Despite winning awards for helping local people and running since 2006 there are still people who don’t know The Driving Force are there to help.”

Find out more about the work of The Driving Force here

Join the team as a driver, coordinator, fundraiser or helper by emailing [email protected] or phone your GP reception in Bonnybridge, Denny or Banknock and leave a message for The Driving Force coordinator.