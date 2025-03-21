Tesco boss Murray picks up Rotary Club of Falkirk community award

A supermarket boss who works tirelessly to ensure his store and its staff support their community has received an award.

Murray Leslie, store manager at Tesco in Redding has been named this year’s recipient of the Rotary Club of Falkirk community achievement award.

It is awarded to someone who has helped others in the community where they live or work, often an unsung hero whose actions benefit others.

As well as receiving a magnificent trophy to keep for the next 12 months, Murray was given a cheque for £400 to present to the charity of his choice.

David Wheeler, president of the Rotary Club of Falkirk, left, presents Murray Leslie, store manager Tesco Redding Road, with his trophy and cheque. Pic: Michael Gillen

He has selected Alzheimer Scotland to receive the cash which has been generously provided by Rotarians Linda Pacitti of Morton Pacitti solicitors and Robert Hannigan of Central Perks coffee shop.

Murray and the staff in Tesco Redding embrace playing an important part in the lives of their customers and others in the community.

In the last 12 months they’ve supported dozens of charities, groups and organisations by allowing them to fundraise in the store, as well as make use of the community noticeboard to let others know about their work. These include Strathcarron Hospice, Polmont Playgroup, Go Kids, Wee Braes Choir and Wallacestone & District Pipe Band to name only a few.

They also allow people to make use of their community room which has seen everything from baby and child first aid classes to an exercise group meeting during the winter.

There is also a food donation point where customers can leave foodstuffs to be handed over to those in need in the community.

