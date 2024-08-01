Temporary link road planned for Forth Valley motorway as subsidence investigations continue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction of a temporary link road will re-open direct access to Stirling Services and the Pirnhall Roundabout from the northbound carriageway of the M80 while subsidence investigations continue.

BEAR Scotland, operating on behalf of Transport Scotland, has started construction of a temporary link road at the M80 Junction 9 northbound off-slip, to reinstate direct access to Pirnhall Roundabout and Stirling Services.

The slip road has been closed for safety reasons since June 28 due to evidence of subsidence in the carriageway.

Since then, BEAR Scotland has engaged specialist contractors to carry out investigations including ground radar and topographical surveys. The Coal Authority is now on-site continuing investigations into the possible role of historical mine workings.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “Ground investigations have now confirmed that we can progress with the proposed route for a temporary link road bypassing the area where subsidence occurred.

“Construction is underway and is expected to take around three weeks – we will share a more precise timeline as soon as further details are confirmed.

“This temporary link road will allow direct access to the Pirnhall roundabout as well as local services from the northbound carriageway of the M80 while further investigations on the slip road are ongoing. We’re grateful to road users and local communities for their patience in the meantime.”

Michael Owens, head of Public Safety and Subsidence at the Coal Authority, said: “We are working with BEAR Scotland to investigate the potential subsidence on the slip road and to reach a resolution as quickly as a possible.”